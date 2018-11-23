Sheffield Wednesday: Barry Bannan praises returning Scotland star Steven Fletcher and says he is always available for his country

Have your say

Barry Bannan says he was delighted after teammate Steven Fletcher made a successful return to the Scotland national team.

Fletcher started both games for Alex McLeish's side last week, scoring against Albania and leading the line well against Israel as Scotland secured promotion in the Nations League.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan

It was Fletcher's first outing for his country in 13 months and Bannan, 28, was understandably happy that his club colleague impressed so much.

"I was buzzing for Fletch after he came back," said Bannan.

"He's flying and that's a positive for us (Wednesday).

"He's done really well for his country.

Steven Fletcher.

"I'm proud of him and proud of the boys because they've done well and won their group."

Bannan won the last of his 27 caps for the Tartan Army in October 2017 but says that he is always available for his country if required.

"I've said all season that if I get called upon then I'll be there," he said.

"It's something that I always want to do.

"I'm always there if needed.”