Sheffield Wednesday: Barry Bannan out of Scotland squad

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan has withdrawn from the Scotland squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Bannan had been selected by boss Alex McLeish to be part of his first squad for 18 months.

But, following the Owls’ 4-2 win over Blackburn Rovers where he provided the assist for three of the goals, he has withdrawn from the squad, with reports in Scotland suggesting an injury is the reason.

Millwall’s Jordan Archer and Blackburn Rovers’ Charlie Mulgrew have also withdrawn from the squad with Livingston’s Liam Kelly and Kilmarnock’s Stuart Findlay called up as replacements.

Bannan was in line to win his 28th cap for his country when they travel to Kazakhstan on Thursday before the trip to San Marino on Sunday.