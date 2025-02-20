Burnley manager, Scott Parker, says that Sheffield Wednesday are a team with ‘some good individual players’.

The Clarets play host to Danny Röhl’s Owls on Friday evening as they look to extend their long unbeaten streak in the Championship and keep a 12th consecutive clean sheet in the division. Wednesday, meanwhile, have a return to winning ways in their sights, and know that they could take a big stride towards the play-off places if they come out on top.

Parker’s side are most definitely the favourites given their recent run of results, but the former England international spoke in his press conference about the threat that their opponents can cause - naming Josh Windass and Barry Bannan in particular.

“They’ve got options,” he told the media. “Certainly on the top line, in terms of different profiles of what they can go with. They’ve obviously got Josh Windass who has been around the division and is a goal threat, and Barry Bannan as well - a player with vast experience as well, who is a good footballer. He controls things for them. They have some good individual players.”

The Burnley boss also called for the home fans to do their thing at Turf Moor in order to make it difficult for Wednesday, saying they ‘need the support’ as they aim to close in Sheffield United and Leeds United above them.

He went on to say, "Night games always have that extra feel about them and it always brings that certain atmosphere. Friday night as well. As always, we're going to need the place bouncing.

"We're going to need the support. And our support is right behind us, which has always been the case really. So, there's a big game ahead of us and we're now going into the final third of the season. We need every bit of their support come Friday and ongoing from there really."