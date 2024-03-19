How Sheffield Wednesday will handle injuries with Barry Bannan and Ian Poveda concern

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Danny Röhl spoke with an air of concern about injuries to key pair Barry Bannan and Ian Poveda post-match. The creative duo have been major players in the Owls' resurgence in recent weeks and both came off injured in the 6-0 hammering - Bannan at half-time and Poveda in the 53rd minute.

Though working with only very early prognoses, the Wednesday boss feared there was a chance both players could miss their next match at home to Swansea City, which comes on the other side of a two-week international break. It was confirmed on Monday that Poveda has withdrawn from the Colombia squad for friendly matches against Spain and Romania.

Asked about how the club manages players coming back from injury last week - ahead of the Ipswich clash - Röhl gave an insight into the plans that are put in place with regard to how soon individuals return and how closely the club's technical coaching staff work alongside their medical and sports science colleagues to ensure the timeline of any comeback is correct, with players up to speed and not running the risk of immediate relapse. The likes of Josh Windass and Callum Paterson are also in the process of stepping-up their return from injury.

While the timescales of comebacks for Bannan and Poveda remain to be seen, what's clear is that Wednesday will draw-up a clear and definite programme to facilitate their return be that for Swansea or later. A balance will be placed on ensuring players are available for as many of their remaining eight matches as possible.

"We have a clear schedule as to how we build players back up," Röhl said when asked about how the club handle injury rehabilitation last week. "You look at when the comeback could be, we consider whether they need minutes in the under-21s or not, how hard they can train, whether it's full training. We look at the whole week and we are sensible, if the dangers of playing more than one game in a week is too high then we make the decision, we give feedback and they agree. I pick the game they will miss.