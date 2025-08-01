Barry Bannan is a person, never mind a player, that Sheffield Wednesday can’t afford to lose, writes Alan Biggs.

He’s not even officially a player as this is written, he’s been out of contract for a month and yet no-one is more symbolic of Sheffield Wednesday - or seemingly more permanent - than Barry Bannan.

In the best possible way, that is. Untainted by the club’s escalating crisis, his standing even embellished by it... That’s because Bannan has come to embody the best of Wednesday, unfailingly loyal and committed in good times and bad. It’s why he’s the one who’s most wanted to stay - in spite of everything. Which explains why it was hard to visualise him continuing to play for a manager who didn’t, the finally departed Danny Rohl.

Then again, Rohl’s defiant stand against owner Dejphon Chansiri becomes more understandable by the day amid the possibility of players taking similar forcing action over more wage delays. A strike threat is yet another reason why I feel what happens next at Hillsborough is likely to involve, or re-involve, Bannan as a key figure.

Barry Bannan - a Sheffield Wednesday loyalist

Not that his presence and influence has ever been absent, even though he could still walk into most Championship sides and must have had attractive offers to leave. Whether it be this owner staggering on for a while or the next, Bannan has to be front and centre of any regime as a powerful unifying force after a period in which the club has simply been falling apart.

Wednesday’s talismanic skipper is 35 and has served a decade at Hillsborough. No question, though, about his fitness to continue pulling those midfield strings. But it is in an adapted role, combining on field and off, that I can see him continuing to be a major figure, as well as opening up a new avenue to his career.

believe new manager Henrik Pedersen has planned to install the Scot as player-coach. A similar role could well be envisaged for another veteran stalwart, Liam Palmer. Both men are committed to a coaching pathway. This would also be a way of retaining them, not only as players but as infectious role models, setters of standards.

OUT OF CONTRACT: But captain Barry Bannan is training with the Sheffield Wednesday squad regardless (Image: Steve Ellis)

Dressing rooms can’t afford to lose characters like these, especially in times of adversity. Wednesday have lost too many of the type already - the likes of Josh Windass, Michael Smith and Callum Paterson. In Bannan’s case, coaching would also be a way of affording him, as his high earnings (albeit he’s been worth every penny) are no secret and there is no chance of parity in any new deal.

If Pedersen’s outline plans come to fruition, there would be a lack of experience in coaching terms. But Wednesday desperately need a core of people fans can get back behind and this, to my eyes, would be it. That’s whoever owns the club amid more uncertainty on that score. One day you hear whispers of a buyer doing a deal, the next you see more evidence of dwindling value.

Why wouldn’t interested parties await the bitter end of the Chansiri regime? I think we’ve all reached the point of having to see a takeover to believe it.

