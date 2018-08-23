Sheffield Wednesday: Barry Bannan has his say on THAT goal against Millwall

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan has said it was “about time” for the Owls to pick up three points after their win over Millwall on Wednesday night.

Bannan, who scored a wonder strike to put Jos Luhukay’s side ahead in the first half thanked fans for their support and said it was good to get the Owls’ first three points in the league this season.

He tweeted: “Good to get the 3 points last night and a goal about time thanks for your support brilliant again.”

Wednesday captain Tom Lees added another for the home side after half time before Ryan Tunnicliffe pulled one back for the visitors to set up a thrilling finish.

