According to new reports, Stoke City, Derby County and Coventry City are all interested in Sheffield Wednesday captain, Barry Bannan.

The Owls skipper faces an uncertain future at present as the end of his current Wednesday contract draws closer, and despite the fact that - as previously stated by The Star - he wants to stay at Hillsborough, it remains to be seen whether that will be the case.

Bannan, who has racked up an impressive 447 appearances for the club, was believed to have agreed terms on a deal that would extend his stay in South Yorkshire, however that contract has still not been signed and there have since been complications with regards to the embargo that the Owls currently find themselves under.

Barry Bannan is in demand - and a free agent soon

Wrexham, following their promotion into the Premier League, have been linked with a move for the 35-year-old, and now SportsBoom have suggested that Stoke, Derby and Coventry would all be in the race for his signature if he was to move on from S6. They say that Bannan is ‘weighing up offers to leave after over a decade of loyal service at the club’.

It’s known that the former Scotland international doesn’t want to leave Wednesday and is eager to commit his future to the Owls, but the road ahead looks murky amid an embargo, three-window fee restriction and concerns over the future of manager, Danny Röhl.

Bannan was one of three players who were offered new deals by the club as per last month’s retained list, with question marks also remaining with regards to both Callum Paterson and Akin Famewo, both of whom won’t be short of options elsewhere if terms can’t be agreed in Sheffield.