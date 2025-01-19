Sheffield Wednesday skipper comments after EFL award - praised for his 'vision'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Barry Bannan, spoke about his latest English Football League award - and has been praised for his ‘vision’ on the field.

The Owls skipper picked up his latest EFL gong this week as his peach of a goal against Derby County was named as the Championship Goal of the Month for December, beating off competition from Burnley’s Zian Flemming, Przemyslaw Placheta of Oxford United and Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United).

Bannan was quick to shout out the supporters when speaking to the league about the goal, saying that they are a big part of why he has been with the club for as long as he has. He also says that it was emotional for him to celebrate with them afterwards - on what was his 35th birthday.

Speaking after his award, the Owls skipper explained, “I had a special moment with the fans at Pride Park at the end and it’s emotional to have that many people singing your name. There’s no better feeling in the world and I’m lucky to have this kind of bond with them. It’s what has kept me here for so long so to give them something back and then to receive the applause at the end was emotional.

“I’ll be forever grateful. I felt I needed to do something in the second half because in the first, I got the team off to a bad start from kick off, gave the ball away cheaply and it lifted Derby... It was hard to turn the game around from there and a lot of that was down to me but I had a word with myself at half time and knew I needed to.”

Meanwhile, Goal of the Month judge - and former player - Don Goodman went on to say, “Barry Bannan continues to perform brilliantly for Sheffield Wednesday, he celebrated his 35th Birthday with a beautiful goal in December. His vision is his best attribute and he spotted the keeper off his line and executed a curling lob perfectly, Goal of the Month is a just reward for one of the EFL’s most consistent performers.”

Bannan and the Owls are back in action this afternoon away at Leeds United, and he’ll be hoping to add another goal to his Wednesday tally against his former club as they go into battle at Elland Road in a few hours’ time.