Chatting Sheffield Wednesday with Barry Bannan and Chris Powell - All Wednesday

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Football Journalist

Published 19th Jun 2025, 10:00 BST
Sheffield Wednesday holds a special place in the hearts of Barry Bannan and Chris Powell.

With all the negativity surrounding the Owls at the moment, we thought we’d take a look back at two of our past interviews with the Wednesday captain and popular coach to revisit why they think the club has such stature.

Question marks remain, of course, with regards to the future of both as we head towards the end of their respective contracts at Hillsborough, and only time will tell whether they will remain or not. For now, though, just enjoy hearing about what Sheffield Wednesday Football Club means to them both.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can watch the full episode right here by clicking this link, but for a short clip of the show, you can go ahead and check out the video at the top of the page.

Watch every episode of All Wednesday with Joe Crann - interviews, opinion and insight on the Owls every week, on demand on Shots TV here

Related topics:Barry Bannan
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice