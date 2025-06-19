Chatting Sheffield Wednesday with Barry Bannan and Chris Powell - All Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday holds a special place in the hearts of Barry Bannan and Chris Powell.

With all the negativity surrounding the Owls at the moment, we thought we’d take a look back at two of our past interviews with the Wednesday captain and popular coach to revisit why they think the club has such stature.

Question marks remain, of course, with regards to the future of both as we head towards the end of their respective contracts at Hillsborough, and only time will tell whether they will remain or not. For now, though, just enjoy hearing about what Sheffield Wednesday Football Club means to them both.

You can watch the full episode right here by clicking this link, but for a short clip of the show, you can go ahead and check out the video at the top of the page.