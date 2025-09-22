By the end of next month only six players in Sheffield Wednesday’s history are likely to have played more times than Barry Bannan has.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His goalscoring appearance at Portsmouth over the weekend marked 455 games in a Wednesday shirt for the ‘Wee Scottish man’, a remarkable achievement in modern-day football - especially for somebody who joined the club in his mid-20s.

Bannan is now just three appearances away from equalling the great Redfern Froggatt on 458, and four appearances would take him outright seventh on the list. His loyalty to Wednesday is cannot be questioned, nor can his football ability, but Henrik Pedersen also wished to point out over the weekend how the Scot is able to spur others on as a figurehead as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry Bannan is approaching another milestone

Steve Ellis

“It is one thing to be a good footballer, but it is another thing to be a good leader,” the Dane said. “And Barry showed both today. To score this goal is fantastic, but you also saw him make a 50-metre sprint at the end. He does it all for the team and he was a good mirror for the team. When it was difficult you could look at Barry and get that mirror back. He believes, he can do anything. I was happy with this.”

It’s not a one-man band though, as Pedersen was quick to point out, with the Owls boss adding, “I think he was a great captain today, one thing is what he does through his actions, how he plays, winning balls but the other thing is how he supports his players. He was great but today, our best player was the team.

“How they worked together and the discipline for the gameplan, we played a little more direct than we had in the other games but the clarity today was amazing for the boys.”

And Bannan’s not the only one climbing up the all-time list, either, Liam Palmer’s regular place in Pedersen’s squad seeing him reach 470 outings for the club. Nine more and he’ll leapfrog Kevin Pressman to go fourth, and by the time the season is out he may be joined a very exclusive club to have played 500 times for the Owls. Currently only Andrew Wilson, Jack Brown and Alan Finney have done so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join