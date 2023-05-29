The Owls secured Championship football in the most dramatic fashion as Josh Windass headed home the winning goal in the third minute of injury time added on to seal a 1-0 win and send 44,000 Wednesday fans into raptures at Wembley.

Barnsley were reduced to 10 men after 49 minutes when Adam Phillips was shown a straight red card for what looked like a reckless lunge on Lee Gregory, who moments earlier survived a VAR check for a possible penalty after appearing to kick Bobby Thomas.

Duff said: “It’s a cruel game. Frustrated is the overriding emotion.

Michael Duff, manager of Barnsley, looks on during warm up prior to the Sky Bet League One Play-Off final between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley Stadium on May 29, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images).

"I have not seen any of the incidents back but I have had enough messages on my phone to tell me that, in other people’s opinion – I have not seen them – they were the wrong decisions.

"I spoke to Jobi (McAnuff) and Clinton Morrison [Sky Sports pundits] at half time as we were just walking in and they both said that it was a penalty and it wasn’t a red card.

"That adds to the frustration.”

Both incidents were checked by VAR referee Tony Harrington and his assistant Dan Robathan, who stuck with referee Tim Robinson’s original decision.

Duff said he had not seen a replay of either of them.

On the red card, he added: “I thought it was a booking. I think it was a mistimed tackle, I don’t think there was any malice in it.

"I don’t think there was any intent to hurt the player. I think he’s gone to take the ball and the lad has just nicked it away from him.”

The sending off kicked the game into life and Barnsley rattled the crossbar just a few minutes later when Liam Kitching met Nicky Cadden’s effort from outside the box with his head.

That sparked Wednesday into action at the other end and Reds stopper Harry Isted put in an inspired performance to keep them at bay until the final action of a pulsating game.

