It’s probably not ‘normal’ for a club mascot to be releasing statements on social media, but Sheffield Wednesday aren’t a normal football club...

Wednesday remain a club in chaos. At the time of writing they’re under embargo for five separate offences by the English Football League, on top of the fact that they’re banned from paying any transfer fees until 2027. Payday for September is on the horizon, and it seems unlikely that - given the other financial issues - wages will be paid on time. Dejphon Chansiri hasn’t been heard from in many months.

Club mascot, Barney Owl, was seen with a black and yellow scarf on Saturday as the Owls took on Queens Park Rangers, something that caught the eye of many fans, and now he’s taken to Twitter to explain his thoughts on the current state of things, admitting that it’s been difficult watching people he’s known for many years ‘grow demoralised by the silence’.

Barney speaks out at Sheffield Wednesday

“I’m a fan first, and an employee second,” the Barney account said. “This is my 20th season working for the club I love, starting when I was 18 years old. I stand with the fans. Without them, there is no Sheffield Wednesday. I’m match-day staff only, paid the same as stewards. I’ve had no pay issues personally (so far), but I don't do this for the money — I do it for the fans and for the badge.

“Since this isn’t my main job, I’m in a position where I can speak out — many others aren’t. Please continue to show empathy and respect for ALL staff who can’t. It’s been difficult watching dedicated colleagues grow demoralised by the silence — the lack of clear communication about their pay, roles, and the club’s future is taking a real toll.

“Like many others, I believe a change in ownership is the only way to safeguard the long-term future of the club — and the immediate short-term stability of the staff who work here. As it says in my bio: these are my views, not those of Sheffield Wednesday Football Club. My views and actions are independent of the club and any supporters' groups or trusts. Up the Owls.”

