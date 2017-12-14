Sheffield Wednesday: Banned Owls chief seeks to turn around club’s fortunes

There will be no prowling the technical area or barking out orders pitch side from Carlos Carvalhal when the Owls entertain Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers tomorrow night.

Carvalhal is set to serve a one-match touchline ban following his sending off in Wednesday’s draw with Hull City earlier this month.

Steven Fletcher

The Portuguese head coach was dismissed for leaving his technical area after reacting angrily to referee Mike Jones for turning down a late penalty appeal towards the end of the Yorkshire derby. Carvalhal felt Michael Dawson blocked Adam Reach’s rasping shot with his hand.

It was the second time Carvalhal has been banished to the stands this season. He has already served a two-match suspension following his dismissal at Bolton Wanderers. Carvalhal was sent off after clashing with Trotters boss Phil Parkinson following a late challenge by Barry Bannan on Filipe Morais.

On the previous two occasions where Carvalhal has been absent from the touchline and forced to relay instructions to the team from the stands via his coaching staff, Wednesday have picked up maximum points.

Carvalhal’s men turned on the style in a superb 3-1 victory over Nottingham Forest on September 9. Gary Hooper, Steven Fletcher and Kieran Lee, who made a surprise return to the Owls’ starting XI following a lengthy injury lay-off, netted to help the Owls record their first home league win of the season.

Lee was the catalyst for an improved performance, adding energy and athleticism in midfield.

Right-back Jack Hunt said: “Kieran can do anything, he can break play up, comes over and helps me on the right, goes over to the left. He is everywhere and the energy he gives us is brilliant. You look at him and how much he runs, gives the rest of the team a kick up the bum, and gets us going. He is like Superman.”

Three days later, the Owls played Brentford in the second part of their Hillsborough double-header.

With several players nursing minor knocks, Carvalhal contemplated making personnel changes. But he elected to field the same team who performed so well against Forest.

Nico Yennaris gave the Bees a ninth minute lead after an uncharacteristic mistake by Wednesday No 1 Keiren Westwood.

However, the Owls dug deep and came from behind to extend their unbeaten league run to six matches after strikes by Hooper and Ross Wallace.

“We fought to the limit although I recognise we were a little lucky (to win),” acknowledged Carvalhal.

What he would give for another lucky win in front of the Sky TV cameras tomorrow.

