Sheffield Wednesday new boy Bambo Diaby was pleased to have got his Owls debut out of the way on Tuesday evening - and is looking forward to sampling the full Hillsborough experience in blue and white.

The Senegal-born defender played 81 minutes of their penalty shootout win over Stockport County in the Carabao Cup.

He looks well-placed to start at Hull City on Saturday and given his previous EFL experience with Barnsley and Preston North End has a good idea of what to expect from the away terraces.

Speaking to The Star, he cited a previous Hillsborough visit with the Tykes as one he remembers well and gave him a first look at Wednesdayite passion.

He said: “Before I signed for the club I knew that it was big team, because I’d played here in a derby with Barnsley, so I knew the atmosphere in the stadium and I was watching the play-offs as well - and I saw what they could do to help change a 4-0 scoreline.

“It was unbelievable, and showed that the 12th man here is top. I’m expecting to see that all season, because it’s going to be tough. I want to see the stadium full and to make them happy.”

With that first appearances out of the way - Diaby was banned for the season opener with Southampton thanks to a suspension carried over from his time with Preston - he is looking to kick on.

One thing he has promised is ultimate dedication.

“I’m very happy, I couldn’t wait to make my debut and I’m pleased that that’s now sorted, now I’m looking forward to more games,” he said.