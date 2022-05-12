The Northern Ireland goalkeeper, who kept 17 clean sheets in 47 appearances across all competitions for the Owls, spent this season on loan at Hillsborough from relegation-threatened Premier League side Burnley.

Speaking to The Star in March Peacock-Farrell played his cards close to his chest regarding his future plans but didn’t rule out another loan switch to Wednesday.

A loan return to Sheffield Wednesday for Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell looks unlikely.

But it appears his mind has been made up – for now at least – after he posted on Instagram to thank supporters and wish the club well for next season.

He wrote: “Great club. Great fans. Great team. It’s a shame we didn’t achieve the target that what was planned. Good luck next year. Thanks for having me.”

It was made clear throughout Peacock-Farrell’s time at Hillsborough that his season in League One was as much a development mission as anything else, with Burnley hoping to hand the 25-year-old exposure to the pressures of being a number one at a club with an expectant fan base.

“We’re on track and we’re achieving the aims of what we wanted to do,” he said in March.

“It was about game time, playing a full season at a big club, an important club with high expectations.

“It’s not just 46 games, it’s 46 games for Sheffield Wednesday with the expectations. All this is great practice and it’s going well.”

Owls boss Darren Moore has said Cameron Dawson, himself returning from a loan stint at League Two Exeter City, will be given a chance to earn the Wednesday number one jersey.

Dawson is under contract at S6 until 2024 and earned rave reviews for his star turn in the Grecians’ season, which saw them promoted to the third tier for the first time in 10 years.

Wednesday look likely to have to dip back into the market for a goalkeeper or two, with back-up stopper Joe Wildsmith also looking likely to be moving on at the end of his contract this summer.