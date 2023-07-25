One of the players discussed as a transfer option at Sheffield Wednesday has opened up on his decision to turn down opportunities in England and head for a season abroad.

Goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell was confirmed as a name on Wednesday’s list by manager Xisco last week.

The Burnley stopper, who doubles as Northern Ireland’s number one, is a name well known to Wednesdayites having spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Hillsborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He emerged as a potential target for the Owls once more, with the club a goalkeeper down after the release of David Stockdale over the summer. Highly-rated youngster Pierce Charles has impressed in pre-season and it is as of yet unclear whether a new goalkeeper remains a priority in what is hoped to be a busy few weeks of recruitment at S6.

Though no clubs were mentioned, Peacock-Farrell admitted in his unveiling interview with his new club that he had options to head out on loan in England.

“It’s an exciting opportunity,” he told Aarhus’ YouTube channel.

“I had some options elsewhere in England, but when I looked I thought it was a great opportunity to try something new - a different experience, culture and a new league and ultimately test myself and better myself, so it was a no-brainer to come here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My ambition, like every goalkeeper, is to play as many games as possible.

“Ultimately I’m going to come and train hard, integrate with the group and work hard on the pitch. In the end it’s up to the manager to decide.