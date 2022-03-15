Hotly-rated 16-year-old Bailey Cadamateri started up top and there were outings for a number of his fellow under-18s as the side stepped into a new era with manager Neil Thompson.

First team boss Darren Moore explained that decisions would be made on several of the club’s soon-to-be-out-of-contract under-23 players this week and that they would be allowed to move on in search of new opportunities.

There was space in Thompson’s side for under-18s including Cadamateri, Will Trueman, Josh Ashman and Jack Hall. Sean Fusire, Isaac Holland and Leojo Davidson came off the bench.

Sheffield Wednesday youngster Bailey Cadamateri.

It should be stressed that it is not yet known which of the under-23 players have been told they are to move on. Kwame Boateng, David Agbontohoma, Ryan Galvin and Jay Glover all featured.

Under-18s Fuad Sesay and Caelen Kilheeny were unused subs.

“You have to give younger players the opportunity to go and play and secure contracts elsewhere,” Moore told The Star last week on the turnover of players in the under-23s.

“When it gets to this stage of the season, I think it’s time to make your mind up on them and it’s pointless keeping them on [the players set to leave].

“When you allow the players to go, it opens the door for the younger under-18s and you put them into an environment playing with players a couple of years older.