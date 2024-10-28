Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was another goalscoring weekend for Sheffield Wednesday duo, Bailey Cadamarteri and Mallik Wilks, out on loan.

The pair have been in good form for Lincoln City and Rotherham United respectively since leaving Hillsborough over the summer, and they both scored excellent goals on home soil to help their respective teams to three points on Saturday.

For Cadamarteri it became four goals in seven games as he leapt like a salmon to head home Dom Jeffries’ corner, and he was roundly praised by manager, Michael Skubala, for his efforts since coming on board at Sincil Bank. His goal proved to be the match-winner after the Imps came from behind, and he celebrated with the Lincoln fans afterwards on the back of another strong outing. He almost scored another ridiculous goal, too.

Wilks, meanwhile, continued to cause problems for the Millers’ opponents as he was handed his latest start by Steve Evans. He grabbed the second goal of their 2-0 win over Stevenage with some excellent battling and a powerful finish from a tight angle at the New York Stadium. It’s his third of the season, and he’ll be hoping to add to that tally this weekend when they head into FA Cup action against Cheltenham Town.

Elsewhere there was yet another clean sheet for Jack Hall as Bradford Park Avenue drew 0-0 with Emley to extend their unbeaten run to eight games across all competitions, and the Owls shot-stopper is yet to taste defeat since joining the club on loan from Middlewood Road. He’s now played six games, won four, and kept three clean sheets along the way.

Lastly there was no outing for Mackenzie Maltby at Scarborough Athletic as they beat Marine 1-0 on the road, with the defender being rested by manager, Jonathan Greening. He was a late substitute in the previous game and left out of the squad completely at the weekend, however the Seadogs’ September Player of the Month will be hoping to return on Saturday when they travel to Burton Albion in the first round of the FA Cup.