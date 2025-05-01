Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday striker, Bailey Cadamarteri, is back training with the club’s first team at Middlewood Road.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old striker has spent the bulk of this season away from S6 as part of his loan spell with Lincoln City, a spell that saw him score eight goals for the Imps along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But unfortunately a groin injury that he sustained last month ruled him out for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign, and it was decided that he would return to his parent club as he recovered. The hope was that he’d be fighting fit in time for preseason, and it looks like he’s on track for that.

Cadamarteri back at Sheffield Wednesday

Cadamarteri posted images of him back on the grass at the Owls’ training ground on Wednesday, doing ball work alongside the likes of Barry Bannan and Liam Palmer, and he’ll be eager to use this time to make sure he’s ready to go once Wednesday return in the summer. “Good to be back with the boys,” he said.

The talented teen is one of a handful of Wednesday players who have spent time out on loan this season, but amongst those classed as first team players it was him, Mallik Wilks and Sean Fusire. Wilks – who has been at Rotherham United – is due to leave this summer when his contract expires, while Fusire will also be back amongst the seniors in Sheffield once his time at Carlisle United comes to an end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Röhl’s side have one more game left to play before the final whistle is blown on their current campaign, with it coming to an end this weekend away at Watford’s Vicarage Road.