Striker spotted in Sheffield Wednesday training following S6 return
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 19-year-old striker has spent the bulk of this season away from S6 as part of his loan spell with Lincoln City, a spell that saw him score eight goals for the Imps along the way.
But unfortunately a groin injury that he sustained last month ruled him out for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign, and it was decided that he would return to his parent club as he recovered. The hope was that he’d be fighting fit in time for preseason, and it looks like he’s on track for that.
Cadamarteri back at Sheffield Wednesday
Cadamarteri posted images of him back on the grass at the Owls’ training ground on Wednesday, doing ball work alongside the likes of Barry Bannan and Liam Palmer, and he’ll be eager to use this time to make sure he’s ready to go once Wednesday return in the summer. “Good to be back with the boys,” he said.
The talented teen is one of a handful of Wednesday players who have spent time out on loan this season, but amongst those classed as first team players it was him, Mallik Wilks and Sean Fusire. Wilks – who has been at Rotherham United – is due to leave this summer when his contract expires, while Fusire will also be back amongst the seniors in Sheffield once his time at Carlisle United comes to an end.
Danny Röhl’s side have one more game left to play before the final whistle is blown on their current campaign, with it coming to an end this weekend away at Watford’s Vicarage Road.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.