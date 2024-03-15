Bizarre twist explained with Sheffield Wednesday called up to two nations - has chosen initial path
The teenage striker has found himself in the curious position of having been named in two international squads for the forthcoming break, with the Jamaican senior side having included him in their squad for their Nations League semi-final clash against USA on Thursday before he was also named for England's under-19 side a day later.
Yorkshire-born Cadamarteri qualifies to play for Jamaica through his heritage. The Star revealed earlier this week that both nations were keen to call him up and we understand he has chosen England as his initial pathway and will join up with the under-19 squad for matches against their Morocco and USA counterparts in back-to-back fixtures played at the Complexe Mohammed VI de Football in Sale, Morocco.
Cadamarteri will still have the option to change his senior allegiance to Jamaica in the future - something which he is believed to be open to - with youth caps not proving a final decision as per FIFA ruling.
The teenage forward burst onto the scene at S6 as recently as November to play an important part in the Owls' December resurgence from the foot of the Championship table. He has scored four goals and has one assist in his 21 senior appearances, the most recent coming in an FA Cup defeat at Coventry last month.
He is one of six Wednesday players included in international squads for the forthcoming international break so far. James Beadle was announced in the England under-20 squad on Friday, while Di'Shon Bernard will join up with Jamaica. Joey Phuthi has received his maiden call-up from Zimbabwe, Ike Ugbo will continue his successful international career with Canada and Ian Poveda will join up with Colombia.
