Sheffield Wednesday striker, Bailey Cadamarteri, says his first Jamaica goal was the ‘icing on the cake’ after making his senior international debut.

Wednesday’s 20-year-old forward enjoyed an excellent first spell away with the Reggae Boyz this month as he was called upon by Steve McClaren to start both of their World Cup qualifiers as they continued their quest to reach the 2026 edition of the competition, scoring in the win over Trinidad and Tobago after hitting the post as they beat Bermuda.

Cadamarteri, who has previously played for England at youth level, has opted to turn out for the country of his grandparents’ birth , and helped them take a step closer to booking their flight to the USA, Mexico and Canada with two strong performances out in the Caribbean.

Bailey Cadamarteri’s ‘icing on the cake’

His efforts in the second game, a 2-0 win in Kingston, saw him walk away with the Man of the Match award as well as his first goal at senior international level, and he says that he was delighted to get the ball rolling.

“I feel good,” he told the JFF’s YouTube channel. “Obviously it’s good to get off the mark and get my first goal for my country. Long may it continue with some more… I’ve been pleased with how I’ve done, I think in the first game I did everything but score, and to get the goal in the second game was just the icing on the cake.

“I’m obviously really grateful (for the Man of the Match), especially on my first camp with Jamaica’s senior team. I’m glad I’ve got the fans on my side, and again - long may it continue.”

Next up, in October, are trips to Curacao and a home game against Bermuda, before the qualifiers wrap up in November with an away clash vs Trinidad and Tobago and then the visit of Curacao to Kingston. He’ll be hoping to become the second Owl to qualify for next year’s showpiece after Yan Valery and Tunisia achieved it this month.

