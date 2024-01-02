Clarity on Sheffield Wednesday's Bailey Cadamarteri decision with fan fears cooled
The decision to take Bailey Cadamarteri off at half-time of Sheffield Wednesday's 3-1 win over Hull City has been explained by Danny Röhl - allaying any injury fears of Owls supporters.
Teenage forward Cadamarteri has been something of a revelation leading the line for the Owls since making his debut under the German boss on November 11. He has played every game since and has started nine matches on the bounce in what has been a hectic period of matches.
And it is for that reason that Cadamarteri was replaced by Ashley Fletcher at the break, offering the 18-year-old chance to rest his legs from what has been a tireless effort up top while offering the Watford loanee a chance to impress after a run of effective cameo appearances from the bench.
"Yeah, he is OK for sure," Röhl said on Cadamarteri. "He is one of the players who was a little bit 50/50 as to if he was available or not. It's obviously a risk and you think about a new injury again, but you know our squad at the moment. That is the reason he came off.
"Fletch came on and did such a good job in front. His job was to stay between the two centre-backs and to pin them on the last line. From there we could play around him. He worked hard and he deserved those minutes."
Wednesday's forward line has looked a little anaemic in terms of number of options in recent weeks but has been boosted with the reappearance of Josh Windass to the starting line-up against Hull, along with comeback outings from the bench from Michael Smith and Mallik Wilks.