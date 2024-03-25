Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Yorkshire-born teenager was called up for both England and Jamaica earlier this month and made the decision to go with the country of his birth despite the Caribbean outfit having named him in their squad early and before his decision was made.

It meant Cadamarteri - who can still play for the Jamaican seniors in the future with youth caps not binding as per FIFA rules - travelled with the under-19s to Morocco for friendlies against the host nation and USA. Having made his debut late on in a 1-1 draw with Morocco last week, on Sunday he started and played 76 minutes of a 3-2 defeat against the States, belting home a confident penalty in the 20th minute.

Elsewhere there was further success from some of Wednesday's in-form international players.

Di'Shon Bernard played 90 minutes and marshalled a clean sheet performance as Jamaica won their CONCACAF Nations League third place play-off with Panama 1-0. It followed a heart breaking late equaliser and two extra-time goals from the USA to dump them out of the semi-final stage.

Bernard's performance to quieten AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic earned rave reviews and in an international trip that saw the Owls defender pick up his 10th and 11th senior caps one commentator suggested he had 'come of age' as an international player heading into a second round of World Cup qualification this summer.

On-loan forward Ike Ugbo continued his stellar form in Canada's 2-0 win over Trinidad & Tobago by registering an assist for fellow forward Cyle Larin - who was briefly linked with a move to Wednesday in 2020 - as he played his first minutes of international football since September 2022.

Canada boss Mauro Biello rewarded Ugbo with a start and 70 minutes having earlier described great admiration for the way Ugbo's performances had gone since joining the Owls.

Joey Phuthi will have enjoyed his first international experience with Zimbabwe but only watched on from the bench as his side won out on penalties after a 2-2 draw in Zambia.