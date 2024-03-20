"We were in such a bad place" Sheffield Wednesday comments show Owls can rally again

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls went 13 matches without tasting Championship victory at the outset of the campaign to fire back to within a point of the safety line and a 4-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town sparked a season-saving run of five wins in six matches. That one-point gap has been cut from a high of 12 not many backed them to come back from - with eight matches remaining they have every chance.

It's from these pitfalls that Wednesday have battled towards the prospect of Championship safety thanks in part to the switch-up in approach offered by Danny Röhl and his coaching staff since their appointment in October, according to Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa.

"When they came in, there are tactical things but there was a big rise in intensity you could feel," he told The Star before their Ipswich humbling. "But they put this belief into everything straight away. I remember the first meeting after he took over, we were in that position and he came to speak to us about his philosophy and stuff. He told us we could stay up and it was refreshing to hear that because we were in such a bad place.

"We saw that confidence and you could feel it even in that initial spell when we were playing better but still weren't picking up results. He was so confident that if we trusted the process it would turn. It was holding us back, we were paying well but we couldn't get those wins and once we got that they'd done the work to make sure we were going into game with confidence. We believe we can beat anyone and that's a good feeling to have in the camp."

A late draw clawed against then league leaders Leicester City at Hillsborough in November served as a turning point in their season, Iorfa suggested. Jeff Hendrick's poked leveller in injury time served as reward for a battling performance against the title chasers and provided hope. From that point on, Wednesday's form has been enough to see them in the top half of the division.