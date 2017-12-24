Sheffield Wednesday axe Carlos Carvalhal

Sheffield Wednesday have sacked head coach Carlos Carvalhal following a seven-match winless run.

Carvalhal, appointed Owls boss in June 2015, guided the Championship club to back-to-back play-off finishes.

But yesterday’s defeat to Middlesbrough proved to be the final straw for Carvalhal. Supporters turned on Carvalhal towards the end, chanting ‘We Want Carlos Out’. It was their third successive defeat and the result leaves Wednesday languishing in 15th position. Their loss to Boro leaves them closer to the relegation zone then the top six.

Chairman Dejphon Chansiri said: “I would like to offer my sincere thanks to Carlos for the time, effort and commitment he has given Sheffield Wednesday over the last two and a half years.

“Both parties believe the time is right to go our separate ways.

“I maintain a huge amount of respect for Carlos as a coach and as a person and he will always be welcome at Hillsborough.

“I wish him every success in the future.”

Coach Lee Bullen has been placed in charge of first-team affairs ahead of the Boxing Day trip to Nottingham Forest.

