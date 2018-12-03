Sheffield Wednesday attendances: How full Hillsborough has been so far compared to the rest of the Championship

Courtesy of data from Soccer Stats, we look at what percentage of Hillsborough has been full so far and how it compares to the rest of the Owls' second-tier rivals. Some clubs might surprise you...

1. Wigan Athletic - 22nd Percentage of stadium filled: 44.1%'Average attendance: 11,086

2. Hull City - 21st Percentage of stadium filled: 45.7%'Average attendance: 11,598

3. Blackburn Rovers - 20th Percentage of stadium filled: 46.3%'Average attendance: 14,423

4. Bolton Wanderers - 19th Percentage of stadium filled: 49.3%'Average attendance: 14,154

