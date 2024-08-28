Sheffield Wednesday attacking target completes move to Owls' Championship rivals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mark O’Mahony was a target for Sheffield Wednesday this summer, but he’s now set to play against them rather than for them.

The 19-year-old was one of the many names that the Owls have been looking to bring on board at Hillsborough over the summer, however on Wednesday it was confirmed that he had penned a season-long loan deal with Portsmouth, joining the club from Brighton & Hove Albion.

O’Mahony has been a big part of the club’s preseason and was on the scoresheet in the Carabao Cup for them this week as they beat Crawley Town 4-0 to progress to the next round of the competition. He was a player in demand outside the Premier League.

And Pompey boss, John Mousinho, is delighted to have landed his signature for the 2024/25 campaign, calling him a ‘real physical presence’.

He told the club’s official website, “Mark has been involved for Brighton during preseason, as well as featuring the other night... It was brilliant for him to get those minutes and make such a strong contribution, while everyone there speaks incredibly highly of him.

“He’s a striker who can hold the ball up well and link play, while also getting in the box to score goals. Mark is a real physical presence and he has a lot of the attributes we want to see from a centre-forward, so I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Wednesday are still on the lookout for further new arrivals after Shea Charles signed this week, but there is also space for more outgoings as well after Bailey Cadamarteri secured a temporary move to Lincoln City.