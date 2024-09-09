Sheffield Wednesday attacker undergoes successful surgery - return date unknown

Young Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Joey Phuthi, faces a spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery recently.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a successful 2023/24 campaign, making his senior debut for the Owls as well as at international level with Zimbabwe, and the hope was for him to kick on this season after making a bright start with the U21s.

He has now confirmed, however, that he has been dealt a bit of setback for 2024/25, with the tricky wideman undergoing successful surgery on an as yet unknown injury - though it remains to be seen how long he will actually be sidelined as he recovers.

Phuthi, who last played in the 4-4 draw with Bristol City last month, isn’t the only young Owl that’s been dealing with injury of late, with Sam Reed having also missed games of late, however Andy Holdsworth will be hoping that he can get as many players back as quickly as possible in order to build on their unbeaten start.

Given that he’s gone under the knife, the Zimbabwean is likely to face a significant spell out of action, but the hope will that he’s able to come back fit and firing in order to aid the Owls cause. Danny Röhl will also be keeping a keen eye on his progress as well.

The U21’s next game will see them play host to Charlton Athletic on September 16th, with Holdsworth’s side having the chance to move up to second place in the Professional Development League North table.