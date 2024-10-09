Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Olaf Kobacki, got on the scoresheet as the Owls face Aston Villa in a friendly on Wednesday afternoon.

The Star revealed recently that Danny Röhl’s side would be taking on the Villains behind-closed-doors as the international break gets underway, with the game giving the German a chance to give run outs to some of his players that maybe haven’t played as much football of late.

Meanwhile, for Unai Emery, it would offer the opportunity for some of their injured players to take a step further in their recovery, with journalist, Jacob Tanswell, stating earlier today that England international, Tyrone Mings, as well as Frenchman, Boubacar Kamara, were set to feature in the game.

It’s understood that the Owls were narrowly beaten 2-1 by their Premier League opponents in what was a tightly-contested game, with Kobacki scoring Wednesday’s only goal on the day. Strong sides are believed to have been selected by both managers, with a one-goal deficit a decent result for Röhl’s side considering the opposition they were up against.

Speaking after the win over Coventry City, the SWFC boss said of their international break, “We need the next two days to recover then next week we will play a friendly game against a very good opponent and then again recover, then we have a normal full training week to prepare for Burnley. Then we have three weeks and seven games, this is the schedule.”

Wednesday have four players currently away on international duty, with James Beadle (England U21), Di’Shon Bernard (Jamaica), Shea Charles and Pierce Charles (both Northern Ireland) all having been selected for their respective nations.