Sheffield Wednesday attacker pens new deal and commits future to Owls

Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Callum Paterson, has committed his future to the club by signing a new contract.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 8th Jun 2023, 15:58 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 16:01 BST

The Star reported recently that the Owls were keen to see him stick around as his deal came to a close, and it was confirmed in the retained list that they had engaged in discussions about making it happen.

Now it’s been revealed that the deal is done...

A statement from the club read, “Callum Paterson has put pen to paper on a new contract with the Owls. The Scot featured 38 times for Wednesday last season, scoring eight goals as we gained promotion to the Championship via the play-offs.

A popular figure at Hillsborough, Paterson joined the Owls in September 2020 and has racked up 128 appearances in S6 so far.”

