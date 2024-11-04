Sheffield Wednesday youngster, Will Grainger, will be hoping to help Wales qualify for the 2025 UEFA European U17 Championship.

The talented teenager is creating quite a reputation for himself as he climbs up the youth ranks at Middlewood Road, and having featured for the U21s at just age 15 he was also recently handed the chance to train with Danny Röhl’s senior team as the club look to continue his development.

Grainger has been a regular in Welsh colours for a while now having caught the eye with his performances in blue and white, and he’ll be keen to make his mark this month as the U17s take on Norway, Italy and San Marino in Group 9 of the U17s Euro qualifiers.

He’s been named alongside players from the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool as Wayne Hatswell looks for his team to book their spot in the next stage of qualifying. The first game, against the Norwegians, will take place tomorrow at Stadio di Montecchio, with matches against Italy and San Marino following on November 8th and 11th - Grainger scored on their last camp, in October, as they drew 1-1 with Portugal.

Here’s the full squad for the current camp:

Alex Marciniak (Arsenal), Carter Heywood (Swansea City), Charlie Street (QPR), Eliot Meredith (Coventry City), Hayden Allmark (Cardiff City), Kaven Bloniarczyk (Swansea City), Kai Rhodes (Swansea City), Levi Kendrick (Everton), Luis Gardner (Everton), Louie Bradbury (Manchester United), Marlie Neil (Huddersfield Town), Milo Robinson (Swansea City), Oscar Abbotson (Southampton), Oli Newman (Southampton), Olly Dewsbury (Bristol Rovers), Olly Reynolds (Cardiff City), Prince Cisse (Liverpool), Shea Pita (Everton), Will Grainger (Sheffield Wednesday).