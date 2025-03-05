Sheffield Wednesday attacker makes long-awaited comeback

It was a good night for Lincoln City on Tuesday, with three points in the bag and the return of Sheffield Wednesday’s Bailey Cadamarteri.

It’d been almost two months since the young Owl loanee last played for the Imps after picking up an adductor injury earlier in the year, but he was finally able to make his comeback in the 4-1 win over Crawley Town as a second half substitute.

‘Cadz’ took to the field for the final 10 minutes or so, with the game at 3-1, at Sincil Bank, and helped his team as they went on to secure a return to winning ways and move up to 12th place in League One.

The 19-year-old has remained Lincoln’s top scorer despite not playing since mid-January, and he’ll now be aiming to hit double figures with the 11 games left remaining.

Bailey Cadamarteri’s roadmap

Manager, Michael Skubala, has been full of praise for the talented teen during his time on loan in Lincolnshire, and he’ll no doubt be delighted to have him back available for the final run-in.

Danny Röhl, meanwhile, will be looking forward to seeing how the youngster gets on before his return to Middlewood Road at the end of the season, with the academy graduate having gained some valuable experience down in the third tier after his breakout Championship season in 2023/24.

Speaking to The Star recently, Röhl said, “For Bailey the most important thing was that he got game time at a good level, he has scored goals and now it is about finding the rhythm back.... He should have a good end to the season and then when he is back we will sit together and make the next decision together, what might be the right step. The pre-season is always a good opportunity to bring these players back.

“We have some really exciting players back in the summer, the young boys, you have Gab (Otegbayo), Sean (Fusire), Bailey, Charlie (McNeill). It is a good group and they make a huge step forward. This is good to see for us.”

Cadamarteri has played 32 times this season, including a single Carabao Cup appearance for the Owls, as he continues to make his way in the professional game, and he’ll be hoping that his time spent in the third tier will stand him in good stead once Wednesday return for preseason in the summer.

The youngster has already attracted the attention of national federations with England having called him up at youth level and Jamaica watching him as a possible senior option, so there are plenty of eyes on him as both club and country monitor his progress with the Imps.

Wednesdayites, meanwhile, will be eager to see how he’s improved when he’s back in an Owls shirt next season, with the hope that he’ll be scoring goals in blue and white once again after scoring five in his debut campaign last time out. Two more goals for Lincoln and he’ll double that tally in 2024/25, but he’ll definitely hoping for more as his side look to keep their very slim play-off hopes alive.