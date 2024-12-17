Jamal Lowe thinks that the possibilities for Sheffield Wednesday are ‘endless’ as he eyes more victories in an Owls shirt.

Lowe was on the scoresheet again over the weekend as he scored the all-important second goal in Wednesday’s 3-1 win over Oxford United, taking his tally for the season to four across all competitions, and speaking after the game he discussed what he thought could be achieved by the team this season.

Danny Röhl’s side are only five points off the top six at this point in time and have lost just four of their last 15 games in the Championship, giving Lowe the confidence that they can really make a go of things this season if they keep getting things right.

“Anything really,” he replied when asked by Radio Sheffield what the team was capable of. “If we can stay consistent and do things right every week and not get too ahead ourselves or too down after a lose - because that happens as well. Sometimes you lose a game and you think you’re the worst team in the world, you win a game and you think you’re the best team in the world.

"If we can stay in the middle zone where we’re always pushing then the possibilities really are endless, do you know what I mean? We could comfortably be a top side in this league, we’ve got enough, we’ve got strength in depth. It’s consistency, staying humble, and keeping grafting.”

Wednesday are back in action on Saturday afternoon as they play host to Stoke City at Hillsborough, and if - as Lowe says - they are to kick on this season then they are going to have to improve their results at home - and beating the Potters would be the perfect place to start.