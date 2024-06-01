Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Mallik Wilks, reportedly has a number of clubs keen on signing him this summer.

Wilks’ time at Hillsborough hasn’t quite gone to plan since he came on board from Hull City in 2022, and injuries have hindered his progress in blue and white as he played 42 times over the course of his two seasons so far.

The 25-year-old has a year left on his Owls contract, however didn’t feature much in the second half of the season as Wednesday pulled off the great escape, and there may be an option for him to head elsewhere in the coming months in order to get back to playing regularly once again.

According to Football Insider there are three League One clubs who are keen to give him the opportunity to do so, with Charlton Athletic, Stockport County and Reading all being credited with interest in his services, and the report also states that they’re open to either a loan or a permanent deal.

It remains to be seen what sort of terms the Owls would want from a deal that would see Wilks leave on either basis, however it would also come down to where the former Leeds United attacker lies in Röhl’s plans for the season ahead. It may be, also, that he wants to see him for preseason before a decision is made.