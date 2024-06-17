Sheffield Wednesday attacker discovers opponents after international call

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Young Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Joey Phuthi, will be hoping to get his chance at international level in June and July.

The 19-year-old received his first call-up to the Zimbabwean national team earlier this year and made his debut in the 3-1 defeat to Kenya, however he was left on the bench this month as the Warriors headed into competitive action against Lesotho and South Africa - losing both games.

Now, though, the attention turns to the upcoming COSAFA Cup after he was also named in the squad for that competition, and over the weekend it was confirmed who would be facing who in the group stages of the tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was revealed that it will get underway on June 26th and run until July 7th, meaning that Phuthi will not be there when the Owls’ return to Middlewood Road for testing in late June, and Zimbabwe have been drawn alongside Zambia and Comoros in Group B, with a third nation still to be confirmed.

The format sees 12 teams take part in total, split into three groups of four, with the winner of each group as well as the best runner-up advancing into the semifinals. Group games will be played from June 26th to July 3rd, with the semifinals on July 5th and the final and third-place play-off both taking place two days later on the 7th.