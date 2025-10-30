Olaf Kobacki has been handed an injury setback, and Sheffield Wednesday know exactly when he’ll return to action.

The 24-year-old has had a difficult time of things so far this season and has been restricted to just six games across all competitions, and he hasn’t featured since having to be taken off during the defeat to Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup last month.

There had been hope that he was nearing a return, however Henrik Pedersen has now confirmed that the Pole has been handed a setback after suffering a problem during training, and it could be another month before he’s able to get going again. It’s news that will have come as a blow not only to the player, but also the manager given the nature of his threadbare squad at Hillsborough.

Kobacki isn’t the only one out, not by any stretch, and the Owls boss admits that there aren’t likely to be any players returning anytime soon who have been absent in recent matches.

“Olaf has had problems again after training,” he explained. “So he’s had a setback of maybe two to four weeks - we’re not yet sure exactly how long it will take… (Nathaniel) Chalobah will also still take some weeks, George (Brown) will still take four or five weeks. So I don’t think we’ll be seeing some of the guys in the next few weeks.”

There was good news elsewhere, though, as Jarvis Thornton made his return to action for the U21s after his short lay-off, while Mackenzie Maltby is back running again as he continues on his road to recovery. There is no date set yet for the latter’s reintegration into training, while Thornton could well be a possibility for this weekend’s trip to West Bromwich Albion if Pedersen wishes to call upon him.