Sheffield Wednesday atmosphere lived up to the hype on new man's star debut

Sheffield Wednesday’s new faces have been told plenty about what to expect from the Hillsborough atmosphere since signing for the club - and Sunday’s atmosphere in their win over Plymouth Argyle didn’t disappoint.

A raucous ‘Hi Ho Sheffield Wednesday’ was followed up throughout the match as afternoon turned to evening and the Owls fired four unanswered goals past their Pilgrim visitors, with the only minor note of improvement being that they perhaps should have scored more.

Among the vast number of impressive performances was that of debutant Swede Svante Ingelsson, whose drive from midfield was a key turn in the tactical battle between the two sides. He spoke to the club’s in-house media team to reflect on a joyous first competitive outing in Wednesday colours.

“We have worked hard and you want that to show in your performances, it’s always like this,” he said. “You can see the elements we have worked on, it’s been a good last six weeks and this helped us to win the game. The fans were amazing, it was an amazing atmosphere and I think it gave us the extra energy to keep pushing and I think you could see this. I’ve been told a lot about the atmosphere here and it was special for me to feel it.”

A free transfer arrival from German side Hansa Rostock, Ingelsson reflected the feeling of his manager in detailing an ‘onto the next one’ attitude. The Owls travel to Hull City for a League Cup clash on Wednesday evening before the weekend’s trip to Sunderland.

Ingelsson continued: “I think it was a solid game from my side and from the team, we did a lot of things we worked on in the last six weeks and with that, we are very happy and now we must keep going. It’s the first game of the season and everyone has to get used to things again, it can take a little time and then slowly we get better and better, hopefully.

“This was just the first game we have to keep it going and work on lots of things and try to make even better performances. If we can create even more of an edge in the last third to get more cleaner chances then I think it could be really good.”