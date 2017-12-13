Sheffield Wednesday: ‘As a team, we have not been good enough,’ admits Owls star

Midfield maestro Barry Bannan has delivered a typically frank, forthright assessment of Wednesday’s under-achieving campaign.

Despite heavily investing in their first-team squad in recent years, the Owls are languishing in the bottom half of the Championship following a five-match winless run.

Barry Bannan has been one of the Owls' best players this season

Wednesday, looking to reach the play-offs for a third successive season, are currently in 15th position, a whopping 10 points off sixth-placed Sheffield United.

Although the Owls have won just two of their last 10 matches, Bannan still believes the team can secure a top-six finish.

He told The Star: “We know what we have got in that changing room and we are capable of good things.

“But we need to start doing it now. The teams are getting further away from us from where we want to be.

“It’s alright sitting here and saying ‘we are going to have a good second half to the season’ but we don’t actually know if we will.

“We should be higher than where we are at the minute and we are disappointed.

“But there is still the second half of the season left and we are going to fight to the end and see where it gets us.”

Bannan has been Wednesday’s standout performer and has started every match this term. The Scotland international is expected to line up in the middle of the park when the Owls host league leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday.

Bannan said: “I’ve been happy with how I’ve played personally, although I would have liked to have scored a few more goals.

“I think I have found a bit of consistency and I have enjoyed my season so far but as a team we have not been good enough and we are working to get better.

“I have tried my hardest to get the team to where we want to be and I’m sure all the other boys are.

“Let’s hope we can have a real good second half of the season and push up the table.”

