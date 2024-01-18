Everything boss said as Sheffield Wednesday loan hope moves onto 'something major'

Sheffield Wednesday-admired forward Mika Biereth will embark upon 'something major' in terms of his next move after he was recalled from his loan stint with Motherwell by parent club Arsenal.

The London-born Denmark youth international was revealed to be a Wednesday transfer target earlier this week and is believed to fit the mould of what Danny Röhl is wanting to add to his forward line this month. There are other clubs interested in taking the 20-year-old on loan from The Emirates and it is not yet clear where the likelihood of an Owls signing sits.

Biereth spent time training with Arsenal's first team during Scottish football's winter break but was expected to return to Motherwell. Boss Stuart Kettlewell said that the Gunners had reflected brightly on how much the youngster has come on in a loan spell that has delivered five goals and six assists in 15 matches, but confirmed he would be recalled to the chagrin of the Fir Park outfit.

"Mika has been recalled," he said. "It's been a difficult one for us over the last 24 hours. Arsenal have called him back which is a major, major disappointment for us of course. They feel he has been in a terrific position, they've loved the working environment here and the working relationship between the staff and the player has been terrific; really, really good.

"This was a little bit unexpected. The conversations suggested Mika would stay here until the end of the season and that was the case as close as last week, that he was 100 per cent staying at Motherwell unless something really big came over the table for Arsenal and something they felt they couldn't turn down."

The Star understands that clubs in Europe are hopeful of sealing Biereth's loan switch until the end of the season. Kettlewell continued, making clear the next move Arsenal have identified for the former Fulham youngster is one that they couldn't refuse in terms of Biereth's development.

"We're not belittling my football club," the Motherwell boss said. "I think we're excellent at what we've been doing and Mike Biereth is another example. There's a circumstance there and a situation there that's completely out of our hands. They believe there's a club there that can take him that step beyond where we are just now. My hands are tied and it's a major disappointment from me on that one.

