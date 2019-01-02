Sheffield Wednesday are “lucky” to have Steve Bruce in charge, says former Owls’ goalkeeper

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday are "lucky" to have Steve Bruce as manager, according to ex-Owl Chris Kirkland.

Bruce has been named as Wednesday's 34th manager and will take up the post on February 1.

Kirkland, who played under Bruce in the Premier League at Wigan Athletic, says the former Manchester United captain is an excellent choice to take the Owls forward.

"He's one of the best managers I've worked with," Kirkland told the Star.

"He supports his players and I think Sheffield Wednesday are extremely lucky to have him.

"His man-management skills are great.

Chris Kirkland.

"I was at Wigan with him and I probably played the best football of my career under him.

"Every single one of us in the changing room had no bad words to say about him.

"It's everything - his man-management, his knowledge of the game.

"His record as well. He gets teams promoted and also his name is well-respected throughout the game.

"But the biggest thing I'd say is that he treats his players right and he knows how to get the best out of players."

Kirkland, who made 85 outings at Hillsborough between 2012 and 2015, also had warm words for caretaker boss Lee Bullen.

Bullen has steered the Owls to four games unbeaten since taking up the reins from deposed head coach Jos Luhukay.

"I think Lee Bullen deserves massive mention as well, for what he's done," Kirkland said.

"What he's done over the last three or four games is tremendous.

"He's a legend at Sheffield Wednesday and I'm sure he will stay on.

"You'd be daft not to keep him there by your side, because Bully knows everything about the club.

"You'll not get anybody better than Bully."

Kirkland also believes Bullen called it right with regards recalling the experienced stopper Keiren Westwood.

Westwood has conceded just once in three appearances since being brought back into the first team fold.

And Kirkland believes it was the correct decision despite the impressive performances from younger stoppers Cameron Dawson and Joe Wildsmith.

"I don't think it's a coincidence that results have turned around," he added.

"Joe (Wildsmith) and Cammy (Dawson) are tremendous lads and have done well when they've played.

"But sometimes you have to go back to experience.

"Westy is a top-drawer goalkeeper.

"For whatever reason he was left out for a long time

"But he's come in and I think it was the right call.

"It's a tough situation and he's had to be patient."