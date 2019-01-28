Sheffield Wednesday are in a ‘false league position’, claims Owls coach Stephen Clemence

Coach Stephen Clemence believes Sheffield Wednesday are in a false league position.

The Owls are 17th in the Championship, 11 points outside the play-off placings with 18 matches remaining.

Sheffield Wednesday coach Stephen Clemence

Incoming manager Steve Bruce's first match in charge of Wednesday sees them head to rock-bottom Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Speaking to TalkSport, Clemence, who has been holding the fort along with Steve Agnew and Lee Bullen, said: "There is a good spirit about the squad. They really work hard for each other.

"They are in a false league position from what I have seen so far and I think there is plenty to come from the group.

"I think he will enjoy working with the group."

Sheffield Wednesday prepared to let Sam Winnall leave on loan before the January transfer window closes

Bruce accepted the job to become the Owls' new manager earlier this month but officially starts his new role on February 1. The 58-year-old lost his mother and father just weeks apart last year and has recently been spending his time watching the England men's cricket team in Barbados.

His long-time coaching associates Clemence and Agnew have overseen fixtures against Luton Town (2), Hull City, Wigan Athletic and Chelsea.

"It has been an interesting few weeks," conceded Clemence. "I'm really looking forward to the gaffer getting here.

"I think he has got a good group to work with and we have got a chance of improving the league position."

Asked about Wednesday's potential transfer business before Thursday's deadline, Clemence said: "As far as changes (are concerned) I don't know anything about that. The manager will sort that out with the chairman."