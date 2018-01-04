Sheffield Wednesday: Applications flood in for vacant Owls job

Sheffield Wednesday have been inundated with applications for their vacant managerial position since Carlos Carvalhal’s departure.

Sources close to the Owls say the Championship club have been sifting through the list of potential candidates from around the world over the past week.

The Star understands Wednesday, who have been without a manger since Carvalhal departed on Christmas Eve, have spoken to several applicants as owner Dejphon Chansiri looks to swiftly fill the role.

High- profile names such as Paulo Fonseca, Andres Villas-Boas and Slaven Bilic have been linked with the job. Aitor Karanka, Gus Poyet, Paul Lambert and Paul Hurst and have also been mentioned as potential targets. The Owls are remaining tight-lipped about their search.

Coach Lee Bullen was handed the Wednesday job on an interim basis in the wake of Carvalhal’s exit. The Scot, who has taken three points from his three matches at the helm, is preparing the side for Saturday’s FA Cup third round trip to Carlisle United.

Bullen accepts the team have under-performed this season.

He said: “Some guys have had two or three promotions and Glenn [Loovens] has won the Uefa Cup with Eindhoven and played at Celtic. Ross Wallace played at Celtic. There are guys with vast experience in this league so there’s no excuses as a group.”

