The pair have been among the brighter lights at Wednesday in recent weeks but join a growing injury list as part of what Moore described as the worst injury crisis he has seen in his 30 years in the game.

Adeniran pulled up with his injury just 20 minutes into a miserable 3-0 FA Cup defeat at Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday evening, while Johnson – who has himself featured as a centre-half to cover injuries – sustained his issue in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Gillingham.

Sam Hutchinson, Dominic Iorfa, Josh Windass, Lewis Gibson and Lee Gregory are among the other high profile players out, with Massimo Luongo and George Byers still on their comeback trail.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked on Johnson’s injury, Moore said: “He has got a hamstring injury and so has Dennis Adeniran. He picked up the injury in the game on Saturday.

“I have got no idea on timescale with Marvin or Dennis. He will be out [for Saturday] and so will Marvin and most likely Greggers.

“We will look at it because there have been a lot of soft tissue injuries. We will have to have a look at the squad and the injuries.

“We have lost two more players to soft tissue injuries in the last four days so we will have to have a look at it. We will be looking into it.”