Sheffield Wednesday attacker looking set for Turkish switch

Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Anthony Musaba, looks set to complete a move to Turkey this week.

The Star reported recently that Turkish outfit, Rizespor, were one of a number of clubs to have shown an interest in the Dutchman, however they appear to have been pipped to his signature by fellow Super Lig outfit, Samsunspor.

According to reports in Turkey, the 24-year-old is on the brink of signing a four-year deal with Kırmızı Şimşekler, and this publication is that he has already left the Owls’ training camp at St. George’s Park as the involved parties look to try and get a deal done.

Anthony Musaba looks set to leave Sheffield Wednesday

Gazetegercek.com.tr have said that a long-term contract is on the table as he looks to make the switch overseas, however there has been no word yet on how much they will be paying the Owls with regards to a transfer fee.

Musaba has had a good return since moving to England in 2023, getting 23 goals and assists in his 80 games in Owls colours, however did spend large parts of last season as a substitute under Röhl. It will be his efforts in the great escape season of 2023/24 that he’ll be most fondly remembered for if he does end up moving on.

A number of players could leave the Owls this summer, both from the senior side and the academy, however none have been confirmed yet since the retained list was released in May. Djeidi Gassama’s switch to Rangers, also on a long-term deal, is expected to be the next one made public.

