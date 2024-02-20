Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Dutchman made one and scored one in the 2-0 win, making his first start in three matches for the side for which he has been a near ever-present for the majority of the season. Musaba was thrown back into the line-up ahead of his close friend Djeidi Gassama and played an hour of high-energy football both on and off the ball.

"I had a feeling against Leicester that some players were a little bit tired form the first half," Röhl told The Star post-match. "Anthony trained really well in the week, he brought a lot of energy. After the first goal today I took Anthony to the side and told him 'You must be clinical, again and again, you must continue this'. This was his key point today. He was there in the big moments but maybe he is thinking he needs to make the move more and more and more. He has a lot of speed and he was fantastic in both situations."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There'll be hopes Musaba can continue his return to form into the business end of the campaign. He has five goals and three assists in his 30 Championship outings so far this season. The addition of Ian Poveda and Ike Ugbo in January has beefed up Wednesday's attacking arsenal.