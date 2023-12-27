Sheffield Wednesday quality praised by Championship boss with glowing reference for Anthony Musaba
Coventry City manager Mark Robins has hinted that the quality of Sheffield Wednesday's squad is better than their league position would have many believe.
The Owls lost 2-0 to the Sky Blues on Tuesday evening to fall to back-to-back defeats in the Championship despite a tireless running performance in which they battled back into the game and had chances to score. It is a result that leaves them nine points adrift of Huddersfield Town in the coveted 21st place spot in the table.
So much has been spoken of the vast improvements made by the side since the arrival of German boss Danny Röhl in October, with a switch to a more intense and high energy style of play having played dividends despite their difficult position in the table.
Robins, a former Owls player, spoke admiringly about some of the players in the Wednesday squad. He said: "I think they've shown a lot of commitment and a lot of aggression. He's got them running. Basically they're are running after you every time to grind you down.
"They've got some quality. Musaba is a really good player and he's shown that of late, he's starting to add goals to his game, he's quick, he's powerful, he's strong and he has got an eye for goal. Cadamarteri up front works his socks off, he never stops running.
"Those things put you under pressure and they've got some very talented players in the team. Barry Bannan is in there pulling the strings as best as he possibly can do and he's got some great quality. If he's allowed on the ball, he's going to pick out passes that are going to hurt you.
"With all those willing runners and someone like Ashley Fletcher coming on, they've got some really good players in their team. From our perspective, this is a brilliant three points."