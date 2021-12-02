Wednesday have had a bit of a hot and cold 2021/22 campaign so far, but despite their disappointing result in the Papa John’s Trophy this week they appear to have turned a corner in league competition.

Darren Moore’s side are just five points off the teams who top the third tier at present, and could move back into the Play-Off places next week if results go their way when they face Portsmouth.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, as we enter into the final month of 2021, they’ve launched an offer that they say will give fans the best value for money ahead of the 2022/23 campaign – especially if promotion is achieved.

The club explained today, “The Owls are pleased to announce that Early Bird Season Ticket sales for 2022/23 will commence from the start of next week (Monday 6 December).

“The offers available will give supporters the opportunity to freeze the current 2021/22 price, irrespective of the division in which Wednesday will play next season.

“Should we achieve promotion to the Championship or remain in League One, the price is the same as this season, starting from just £15.87 per game on the Kop.”

Sheffield Wednesday have launched an offer on season tickets for next season as they continue their push for promotion. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

They also went on to confirm that the offer was ‘available for existing Season Ticket holders or new supporters’ and that ‘all fans can use current ticket credits if applicable’.

The price of early bird tickets will increase in the three sales periods – and will then go on sale at full price later on this season.