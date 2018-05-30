Sheffield Wednesday announce second pre-season friendly

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday will travel to League Two side Mansfield as part of pre-season preparations.

Jos Luhukay's team will visit the One Call Stadium on Tuesday, July 24 (7.30pm).

Wednesday met Mansfield last summer.

The Owls have announced one other friendly, a trip to Lincoln which is pencilled in for Friday, July 13.

Wednesday last met Mansfield in pre-season last year, with Wednesday winning 3-2.

The two sides' last competitive meeting was in August 2015, when the Owls prevailed 4-1 in a League Cup first round clash at Hillsborough.

Goals from Lucas Joao, Jose Semedo, Kieran Lee and Modou Sougou sealed the victory over the Stags.

Meanwhile, Stocksbridge Park Steels have unveiled their pre-season schedule and have arranged a game against the Owls for August 4.

However, considering that is the opening day of the new Championship season, the team is likely to be a representative Owls' team made up of youngsters and academy players.

READ: More Sheffield Wednesday news from the Star