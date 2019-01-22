Sheffield Wednesday announce new strand of Club 1867

Sheffield Wednesday have announced a new strand of their previously unpopular ‘Club 1867’ scheme.

The scheme allows supporters to commit to periods between one and five years in return for a range of bonuses, including a limited edition pictoral history book, a free season ticket should Wednesday be promoted to the Premier League and cash savings.

Owls fans at Hillsborough. Pic Steve Ellis.

Club 1867 is available to all supporters and was initially launched last year, to a mixed reception from Wednesdayites.

Under the new strand of the scheme, fans will receive discounts of between five and 15 per cent on season tickets while Wednesday are still in the Championship.

They are also guaranteed a season ticket should Wednesday be promoted to the Premier League for one, two, three, four or five years, depending on each option of the scheme.

All savings and additional benefits will remain in tact until the Owls secure promotion and will transfer in the event of a change of ownership.

The previous incarnation of the scheme allowed fans to invest in exchange for an engraved bronze plaque and a three year season ticket once Wednesday are promoted to the Premier League.

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri to relaunch ill-fated Club 1867 scheme in bid to stave off transfer embargo

Earlier this month Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri asked fans to back the scheme to help the club move away from the prospect of a transfer embargo.

Mr Chansiri admitted that Profitability and Sustainability restrictions could make a soft embargo ‘inevitable’ if Wednesday’s financial woes are not resolved by the March deadline.

The club were placed under a transfer embargo in the summer, but hard work behind the scenes eventually allowed them to allow new players to the squad.

In his statement on the club website on January 16, Chansiri said: “This will become a full embargo if again the problems cannot be solved at the end of the financial year.”

The new Club 1867 membership ranges from £455 to £3,200, depending on the length and type of season ticket supporters choose.

New memberships for the scheme are on sale until Monday 11 February 2019