Sheffield Wednesday have announced former Manchester United, Arsenal and Cardiff City man Kevin Beadell as their new transfer chief.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 47-year-old joins Wednesday less than a month ahead of the January transfer window and has spoken of a long-term vision for the club's recruitment strategy.

He has worked with the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger in his 28-year career working behind the scenes in football, rising from an academy scout with the Gunners in the late 1990s to holding various roles in spells between the two giants in both youth and senior talent identification and scouting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In October 2020 he became head of first team and under-23 scouting at Cardiff City, leaving the role in the summer. Among the players he brought to South Wales is former Owls defender Mark McGuinness. He has since worked as a self-employed football consultant.

Wednesday manager Danny Röhl is believed to have had a hand in the process of choosing a recruitment head in a role that has been vacant since David Downes formally left the club for Blackpool in June. Luke Dowling assisted with the Owls' transfer business towards the back end of the summer but was operating on a short-term deal.

A Wednesday statement read in part: "Sheffield Wednesday are pleased to announce the appointment of experienced Head of Recruitment Kevin Beadell.